Left Menu

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry gets injured again, just 5 minutes after going on as a substitute

Hertha Berlin forward Prince Boateng had to go off injured two minutes after going on as a substitute in a game at Bayern on Aug. 27, 2005.Saturdays loss at Frankfurt was Bayerns first Bundesliga defeat this season.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:46 IST
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry gets injured again, just 5 minutes after going on as a substitute
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry faces another spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury sustained less than five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Sunday that Gnabry “suffered a muscle tendon injury in his left adductor area” during the team's 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern said Gnabry is ruled out for “the coming games” but did not give a specific timeframe for his absence. He's likely to miss the rest of the year – Bayern visits Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday in the first of only three games before the winter break.

Gnabry has endured a season to forget so far. The Germany forward fractured his arm in a German Cup game at Preußen Münster in September and has made only five Bundesliga appearances, including Saturday's.

Gnabry's brief substitute appearance was not the shortest to be cut short by injury in the Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin forward Prince Boateng had to go off injured two minutes after going on as a substitute in a game at Bayern on Aug. 27, 2005.

Saturday's loss at Frankfurt was Bayern's first Bundesliga defeat this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023