England Women win toss, elect to bat against India in final T20I

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:45 IST
England skipper Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's T20 International against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India.

India made one change to the side that lost at the same venue on Saturday, bringing in Amanjot Kaur in place of Pooja Vastrakar.

England have made four changes to the side that defeat India in the previous match at the same venue on Saturday. Sarah Glenn is out due to thumb injury, while Nat Sciver-Brunt has been rested. The other two players dropped from the XI are Danii Wyatt and Lauren Bell.

England have sealed the series after taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

Teams: India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque.

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Mahika Gaur.

