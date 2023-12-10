Haaland injured, misses Manchester City''s match at Luton in Premier League
Erling Haaland will miss Manchester City's away match against Luton in the Premier League on Sunday with a foot injury.
It wasn't immediately clear for how long Haaland will be sidelined.
The Norway striker is the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 15 games.
