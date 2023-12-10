"I have always idolised him": Upcoming U19 Aussie star hopes to emulate David Warner

Harry Dixon, U19 Aussie star, wants to emulate his childhood idol, David Warner. He dreams of following in his idol's footsteps and making a reputation as a dashing opener. Dixon's entire game imitates Warner when he was growing up in Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs and is already being compared to the legendary opener.

"Coming through the ranks as a youngster, I have always idolised him," the now 18-year-old told cricket.com.au. The teenager dreamt of following his idol's footsteps after watching Warner's memorable double-century last summer against South Africa in Melbourne.

"He is the reason I bat the way I do today; he inspired me. It was amazing to experience it, to be honest--to be in the same changing room as your idol when he is making 200 was incredible," he added. Warner fought heat, exhaustion and cramps at MCG, smashing 200 in 255 balls and this knock captured all the traits that made Warner one of the all-time great openers for Australia and cricket in general: elite fitness, naked aggression, and sheer determination.

Still weeks shy of his 18th birthday, Dixon was one of the country's most prominent openers and young cricketers when he was called in to shadow the Test side in the lead-in to the MCG Test and stay as one of the team's drinks-runners. During the Christmas Day training session, Dixon picked Warner's brains and also got a behind-the-scenes pass to one of the best innings of Warner's career.

Meanwhile, a big hole will be left in the Australian dressing room when 37-year-old Warner hangs up his baggy green cap after the third Pakistan Test at his home ground, Sydney Cricket Ground (MCG). Dixon aspires to fill the void left by Warner. But he still knows that there is a long way to go since he has yet to make his senior domestic debut.

As Warner did against Pakistan at SCG back in 2017, Dixon raced to a century within a single session against England in Worcester during the U-19 side's tour to England for the Ashes earlier this year. "It is the most satisfaction I have got out of a hundred, especially against the red ball in England, where it is a lot more challenging against the swinging ball," said Dixon, who already smashed his first-ever first-grade century for St Kilda, having debuted for the club at the age of just 12.

The campaign in the UK led to a fine run of form. Following that, 209-ball 167 was an 87-run knock in the second inning, followed by scores of 51 and 105 in the second Test held at Northampton. Against England in February, he scored 148 in 125 in an ODI, and then an 84* in just 56 balls in T20Is at the same venue.

His form in youth cricket has placed him in the mix for his Big Bash League (BBL) debut, as he signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades and could also get a state-level deal with Victoria. Months after Australia won their sixth Cricket World Cup title, Dixon will also have a chance to capture the U19 50-over World Cup, which will be held in January in South Africa. He is shaping up to be a certain inclusion in Australia's 15-player squad for the tournament after his exploits at the youth level, which include leading Victoria Metro to a third-place finish in the U19 National Championships as a captain in recent times.

Even Chris Rogers, the former opening partner of Warner and Dixon's likely coach in state-level cricket, acknowledges the similarities between Warner and this young opener. "I can see some similarities with Davey with how he uses that bottom hand to hit the ball to different areas," Rogers told cricket.com.au.

"He can hit balls on the top of the fourth stump through cover point or pump them through mid-wicket, which is what Davey has always been known for. I just think he has a rare skill when it comes to that stuff. He can score off balls that others cannot." "Other kids will only hit towards the legside, because that is what they can do. They wait for bad balls, which you get enough of, and hit them through mid-wicket. But he can hit through the off-side. I think he has made a point of difference to a lot of the others coming through the system and I hope he continues to develop that," concluded Rogers.

Roger feels that Dixon's technique does not require much tinkering but feels his biggest challenge over the years is to counter faster, more accurate bowling in first-class cricket. He expects Dixon to get more second-XI chances for Victoria. For this young batter, the longest format of the game remains his favourite. "That has flattered me a bit because I grew up idolising David Warner and modelling my game around him, so that's nice to hear," said Dixon when told of Rogers' comparison of him to Warner.

"I have wanted to be an aggressive player and following in his footsteps would be nice in that sense. I have always wanted to do that (bat aggressively). I have never had much patience, if I am honest. Just wanting to hit the ball hard is something I have always done." "I am not sure if it sets me apart from others, because there are a lot of others who do it very well, but it is nice to be put in the same breath as him. I am definitely far from as good as him," he concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)