TRAU FC beat Inter Kashi 3-0 to earn first win of I-League season
- Country:
- India
TRAU FC beat Inter Kashi 3-0 to earn their first win of the I-League season at the Kalyani Stadium here on Sunday.
TRAU had suffered seven defeats and managed a solitary draw in their eight games before Sunday's match. Their poor form, however, meant that they remain rooted at the rock bottom on the table.
Determined to turn their fortunes around, the Red Pythons came out all guns blazing, as Danish Aribam gave them the lead in the ninth minute, while Deepak Singh doubled the advantage in the 22nd. Abraham Okyere's 76th minute fireball of a strike only helped put the result beyond all doubt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Deepak
- Danish Aribam
- Abraham Okyere’s
ALSO READ
There was no scope for humour in 'Kadak Singh': Pankaj Tripathi
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates 60th anniversary celebrations of ISRO's rocket launch
Silkyara tunnel rescue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says auger machine's blades stuck inside rubble, plasma cutter needed.
Delhi court to pass order on Jan 11 on closure report in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Singh
PM security breach: SP Gurbinder Singh suspended for dereliction of duty