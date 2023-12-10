Left Menu

East Bengal beat Sports Odisha 2-0 in IWL

It paid dividends immediately as East Bengal took the lead even before Sports Odisha could settle in as Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi struck in the second minute.Sibani, a junior international, has represented the country in various Under-17 tournaments.East Bengal took control of the match and consolidated their position with yet another strike in the 59th minute.

PTI | Bhubanewar | Updated: 10-12-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 20:34 IST
East Bengal beat Sports Odisha 2-0 in IWL

Last year's quarter-finalists East Bengal began their Indian Women's League (IWL) campaign in style, defeating Sports Odisha 2-0 here on Sunday.

The Red and Golden Brigade began in a whirlwind fashion and stormed the rival goal from the word go. It paid dividends immediately as East Bengal took the lead even before Sports Odisha could settle in as Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi struck in the second minute.

Sibani, a junior international, has represented the country in various Under-17 tournaments.

East Bengal took control of the match and consolidated their position with yet another strike in the 59th minute. Kshetrimayum Margaret Devi was the scorer this time and it put paid to Odisha's hopes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023