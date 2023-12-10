Left Menu

Harry Tector gives "all credit" to his compatriot for Ireland's victory against Zimbabwe in series decider

Harry Tector who was crowned Man of the Series in their 2-1 T20I series triumph over Zimbabwe, gave all the credit to his compatriot George Dockrell for their victory in the series decider on Sunday.

Harry Tector (Photo: Ireland Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
Harry Tector who was crowned Man of the Series in their 2-1 T20I series triumph over Zimbabwe, gave all the credit to his compatriot George Dockrell for their victory in the series decider on Sunday. Tector who was the most consistent player for Ireland throughout the series scored 54* off 45 balls while adding 104* runs with Dockrell to clinch the series for the visitors.

Tector struggled to time the ball early in the innings held onto his wicket, picked up his moments and scored three fours and two sixes. After the game, he heaped praise on Dockrell and said, "Definitely found it hard to get going. But the way George came in and batted took the pressure off me. He deserves all the credit. Just happy to be able to contribute when I can. To be there at the end today was pleasing. Good cricket wicket - had enough for both bat and ball. It's definitely full on. Might try and get out on the golf course tomorrow. Looking forward to the ODIs."

Coming to the match, Ireland romped up the victory with eight balls to spare while chasing a target of 141. After losing four wickets within seven overs, Dockrell tonked boundaries, taking the attack to the opposition, while Tector managed to get his timing.

Tector who is tipped to become one of the Ireland's great found his groove with each passing delivery and completed his half-century with a late cut. The duo secured the victory with eight balls to spare and clinched a six-wicket victory and the series by 2-1.

Zimbabwe were in a strong position to walk away with the series after they took away the first game with a nail-biting victory. Ireland bounced back to win two consecutive games and take away the three-match T20I series. With this win, Ireland have further bolstered their hopes of a good outing in the T20 World Cup.

Both teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series which will kick off on December 13. (ANI)

