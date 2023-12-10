Left Menu

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms WPL 2024 to be held in "one state"

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the second season of the Women's Premier League will be played in "one state" of India.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:40 IST
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirms WPL 2024 to be held in "one state"
Jay Shah (Picture: Jay Shah/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the second season of the Women's Premier League will be played in "one state" of India. After the WPL auction on Saturday in Mumbai, Shah spoke to reporters and talked about February as the possible month for the WPL, while also stating that the tournament will be held in one state.

"It is decided that we will have the tournament in February. Most probably, we will start in the second or third week. As far as the venue is concerned, it will be held in one state only so that it is better logistically. Logistics are very important for us this time; next time we can figure it [having more venues] out," Shah told reporters, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo. The last edition of the WPL was held in Mumbai across two venues: the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Sports Academy.

But this time, the three possible locations that have emerged for conducting WPL are Bangalore, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. "We can do it either in Bangalore (Karnataka) or Uttar Pradesh. We have so many venues, even in Gujarat, where we have Ahmedabad and Rajkot and after a few years, Baroda can build their own stadium. Basically, it is a joint call between the franchises and the BCCI. We will sit together and we will decide. We will let you know. It will be in one state, that is for sure," Shah added.

India's women's team is currently playing in Mumbai against the England women's team. In the coming days, they will square off against Australia in Mumbai. When Shah was quizzed about a plan for India's women's team to play in other states or cities, he said, "The domestic season is going on, so we will have to see - where the venue is available, we will have it. There are [other] matches happening in Gujarat, Chandigarh, Ranchi... it is not the case that we want to organise matches in Mumbai only." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023