PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:16 IST
Indian women earn consolation five-wicket win in final T20I, England win series 2-1
Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but that was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women's T20 International here on Sunday.

England won the three-match series 2-1.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight's 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners -- left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil -- scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22) India women 127/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

