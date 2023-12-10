Left Menu

Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas

Captain Maninder Singh dished out a fluent 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday. After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.Moments later, they inflicted an All Out to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute as Maninder kept on picking up points.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:17 IST
Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas

Captain Maninder Singh dished out a fluent 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday. The Warriors won 48-38. After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.

Moments later, they inflicted an 'All Out' to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute as Maninder kept on picking up points. Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped the match with a 10-point victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023