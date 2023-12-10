Rain plays spoilsport as India's first T20I clash against South Africa washed off

India's first T20I against South Africa was called off on Sunday at Kingsmead without a toss due to persistent rain. The sell-out crowd had to walk back to their homes as the rain gods didn't allow the coin to be tossed by South Africa skipper Aiden Markram.

Overcast conditions were already foreshadowing the arrival of rain at the time of the clash. Covers were placed over the pitch before the intervention from the rain gods. Suryakuamar Yadav was destined to lead the Indian team in South Africa, but now he has to wait for the second T20I to build up on the success that the Men in Blue achieved against Australia.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on December 12 in Gqeberha. The series will conclude on December 14 at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The series was meant to serve as the opportunity for the Men in Blue to find an ideal combination ahead of the T20 World Cup, but they have to wait for one more day to face a resilient Proteas side.

India's squad for three T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar. South Africa squad: Lungi Ngidi's withdrawal with a sprained ankle on Friday further erodes the experience in a fast bowling department that is already without the rested Kagiso Rabada and the injured Anrich Nortje. The batting lineup is without Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)