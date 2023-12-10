Left Menu

Silva, Grealish complete turnaround to clinch three points for Manchester City against Luton Town

Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish inspired Manchester City to return to winning ways as the treble winners came back from a goal deficit to clinch a 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 22:47 IST
Bernardo Silva (Photo: Manchester City/X). Image Credit: ANI
Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish inspired Manchester City to return back to winning ways as the treble winners came back from a goal deficit to clinch a 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday. A response and relief was the feeling in the camp of the title defenders as they ended their winless run that lasted for four Premier League games.

Two minutes and fifteen seconds, this was all the time that the Pep Guardiola men needed to turn around the game in their favour, despite missing out on their Norwegian goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland. The Blues dominated the first half with all the possession and had nothing to show for it.

With five at the back, Luton maintained their shape, defended like a pack of wolves and waited for their moment. The much-awaited sight of a goal came in the final minutes of the first half when Luton broke through the middle and passed it on to the right flank.

Andros Townsend produced a delicious cross into the box which was sent into the back of the net by Elijah Adebayo. A huge uproar from the stadium erupted while a section of away fans was reduced to silence. When another three-point drought was on the cards, City came out with a clear intent to win.

Ruben Dias struck the post following a set piece. Rodri whose presence was dearly missed made a darting run in the box, the ball was taken away from him, but Bernardo steered it past the keeper by taking the shot with his first touch. A moment of hesitation while making a possession play allowed Julian Alvarez to steal the ball away in the midfield.

He passed it on Grealish who made no mistake from slotting it in the back of the net. Ross Barkley's moment of glory ended in vain as he put his shot wide of the post to bring the score back on level terms.

City held on to their nerves and walked away with a 2-1 victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

