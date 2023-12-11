Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:34 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 11

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:34 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL NFL Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence to start vs. Browns Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start Sunday's game against the host Cleveland Browns.

Reports: Browns S Grant Delpit agrees to extension Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit agreed to a contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Sunday morning.

Today's games: (all times ET) Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Carolina at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Houston at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20 p.m. ----

BASKETBALL NBA Grizzlies G Ja Morant nearing return from suspension Ja Morant has at least one box to check before he can return to the Memphis Grizzlies from his 25-game suspension: a conversation with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Denver at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Memphis, 8 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. --

WNBA WNBA Draft story A story based on the picks selected in the WNBA draft

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Today's games: (all times ET) Brown at Providence, noon Prairie View A&M at Iowa State, 1 p.m. Detroit Mercy at Northwestern, 2 p.m. Colorado vs. No. 15 Miami, 2 p.m. Memphis at No. 21 Texas A&M, 4 p.m. Ole Miss at UCF, 4 p.m. Long Beach State at Southern California, 4 p.m. Michigan at Iowa, 4:30 p.m. St. John's vs. Boston College in New York, 4:30 p.m. Michigan State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m. Tulsa vs. Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, 6:30 p.m. Grambling at Washington State, 8 p.m. --

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Mississippi Valley State at No. 7 Gonzaga, Mon., 9 p.m. Georgia Southern at No. 17 Tennessee, Tues., 7 p.m. Hofstra at No. 22 Duke, Tues., 7 p.m. --

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Top 25 roundup Roundup of Sunday's Top 25 action.

HOCKEY NHL Red Wings' David Perron offered in-person hearing with NHL Detroit Red Wings forward David Perron has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Sunday, one day after he cross-checked Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub.

Today's game: (all times ET) Florida at Columbus, 1 p.m. New Jersey at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Anaheim, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 9 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m. --

PREVIEWS: Tomorrow's games: (all times ET) Arizona at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. ----

GOLF Today's events: LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates PGA/LPGA -- Grant Thornton Invitational, 5 p.m. ----

ESPORTS Today's events: CS2 -- BetBoom Dacha PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023

