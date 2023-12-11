Soccer-Saudis face Lebanon, Palestine and Hong Kong friendlies before Asian Cup
Three times Asian Cup champions Saudi Arabia will play in Group F with Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman. Qatar will open the Asian Cup against Lebanon on Jan. 12.
- Saudi Arabia will play friendlies against Lebanon, Palestine and Hong Kong before the Asian cup, which starts in Qatar next month, the Saudi soccer football federation said on Sunday. All three matches will be held in Doha, Qatar, where the Saudi national team, led by Italian coach Roberto Mancini, will hold a camp from Dec. 31 to Jan. 11.
The Saudi’s will play against Lebanon on Jan. 4, Palestine on Jan. 9, then face Hong Kong the following day. Three times Asian Cup champions Saudi Arabia will play in Group F with Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Oman.
Qatar will open the Asian Cup against Lebanon on Jan. 12.
