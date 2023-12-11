England skipper Heather Knight lauds India's young spinner for her exceptional performance in 3rd T20I

England skipper Heather Knight heaped praise on young Indian spinner Shreyanka Patil for her remarkable spell in the third T20I on Sunday. The 21-year-old right-arm off-spinner scalped three while spilling just 19 runs in her four-over spell.

The lower batting order, consisting of Bess Heath, Freya Kemp and Sophie Ecclestone, were her three victims in the final T20I. After the game, Knight praised the young spinner for her remarkable outing and said, "Really good learning, decided to rest some players and give others an opportunity. Again, a really good crowd in, hopefully a good experience for some of our youngsters on about how to keep their composure under pressure. Shreyanka bowled really well."

While talking about her team's performance with the bat, Knight admitted that they fell short of putting runs on the board. "Didn't quite apply ourselves well enough. Think we didn't bat as well as we liked, probably would've been closer if we'd got 140 on the board. Lot of positives, we did well to put the pressure back on them and also learnt a lot about some of our younger players," Knight added.

On the other hand, Shreyanka expressed her delight by claiming her first three-fer in front of her family as well as her coach. "Very happy, first time me getting a 3-fer, my family and coach were watching. Very happy and want to continue this performance. The experience I got in the WPL and India-A team helped, very happy to be a part of the Indian squad, enjoying it. Huge experience for me to be bowling in tandem with Deepthi, she's been backing me, she's been having chats with me both on the field and off it. Looking forward to bowling with her. I enjoyed all three wickets, hard to pick one," Shreyanka said.

India clinched a five-wicket victory by chasing down the target of 127 and avoided a whitewash as England had already claimed the series by winning two consecutive games. (ANI)

