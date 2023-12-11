Khelo India Para Games: Shuttler Latika Thakur makes winning start in women's singles quarterfinals

Seasoned badminton star Latika Thakur caught the eye on day one of the Khelo India Para Games on Sunday. Latika, who has won medals galore in the international arena before and is seen as a role model, defeated Riddhi Thacker 21-11, 21-8 in the women's singles quarter-finals (SU 5 category), as per a press release from Khelo India Para Games.

In a match where there was plenty of enthusiasm, Latika showed how her experience would stand her in good stead. Competing in the gymnastics hall of the Indira Gandhi Stadium, Latika needed 16 minutes for victory. Neeraj, from Haryana, was also in good form in the women's singles (SL3) category, defeating Sanjana Kumari from Jharkhand in three long games. The end result for Neeraj was 17-21, 21-10, 21-13.

In the same category, Amudha Saravanan from Tamil Nadu also showed plenty of pluck to enter the semi-finals. She defeated Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh 21-5, 21-5. Conditions in the capital are cold but the enthusiasm of the participating athletes from several states was high as the Para Khelo India Games are being held for the first time. For those who battle odds and want to compete in a sport like para-badminton on the first day, it was competitive all the way.

Tulika Jadhao from Maharashtra was also in good form, securing a semi-final place by defeating Purnima Pandey from Uttar Pradesh in straight games. The opening day witnessed a total of 66 matches being played at the IG Stadium.

Over 1400 participants from 32 states and Union Territories will take part in the prestigious event to be held across three venues in New Delhi from December 10 to 17. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games are being organised at three venues - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The competition will be held in seven para-sports: athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India's top international para stars, like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok, and Pramod Bhagat among others will participate.After the immense success of Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, now Khelo India Para Games is being organized and there is an atmosphere of celebration in the national capital regarding Khelo India Para Games being organized for the first time. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well as celebrate human dignity. (ANI)

