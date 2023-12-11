Left Menu

Tennis-WTA says no decision yet on 2024 Finals host amid reported Saudi interest

The WTA is yet to decide on a venue for its 2024 season-ending Finals, the governing body of women's tennis said, amid growing speculation the championship is headed to Saudi Arabia. Cancun was named the venue for this year's edition less than two months before it began on Oct. 29 and the Mexico event drew heavy criticism from world number two Aryna Sabalenka over the standard of organisation.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 10:48 IST
Tennis-WTA says no decision yet on 2024 Finals host amid reported Saudi interest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The WTA is yet to decide on a venue for its 2024 season-ending Finals, the governing body of women's tennis said, amid growing speculation the championship is headed to Saudi Arabia.

Cancun was named the venue for this year's edition less than two months before it began on Oct. 29 and the Mexico event drew heavy criticism from world number two Aryna Sabalenka over the standard of organisation. Multiple media outlets have said the Finals are set to move to Saudi Arabia and the BBC reported that negotiations were in the late stages with both parties keen on a multi-year deal.

"We are in discussions with various groups surrounding the 2024 WTA Finals and beyond and have not made any decisions at this time," a WTA spokesperson said in an email. "As with all WTA decisions, we are working closely with players and focused on continuing to build a strong future for women's tennis."

Shenzhen hosted the 2019 edition as part of a lucrative 10-year deal but the event was cancelled the following year due to COVID-19 and moved to Guadalajara, Mexico in 2021. The tournament was expected to return to Shenzhen from 2022 but the WTA suspended tournaments in China due to concerns over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

Fort Worth, Texas hosted the tournament that year and drew sparse crowds. The men's ATP Tour said in August its Next Gen Finals for under-21 players would be held in Jeddah from 2023 to 2027, marking its first official tournament in the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia has pumped huge amounts of money into various sports including soccer, Formula One, boxing and golf, with critics accusing the country of using its Public Investment Fund to engage in "sportswashing" over its human rights record. The kingdom denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023