"We lacked creativity, but were a better team" says Chelsea boss Mauricio after loss to Everton

Following the loss to Everton in their Premier League match, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that his side was better in the game, but lack of goals and creativity was the reason they lost the match. Chelsea lost to Everton in their Premier League match 2-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday. With this win, Everton has kept themselves four points up from the relegation zone.

The first half was a low-key affair, with Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer showing some attacking intent, though Jordan Pickford denied them both chances to score. Chelsea's attacking threat was done away with quickly. In the first half, miseries piled on for Chelsea as Reece James and Robert Sanchez faced injuries. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his sixth goal for Everton this season in the 54th minute, a close-range effort. Though Chelsea tried to put some pressure on Everton in search of an equaliser, the defence of their opponents was just too good. Later in stoppage time, 20-year-old Lewis Dobbin fired a loose ball from the corner into the nets, securing three points for his side.

Following the game, Mauricio said as quoted by Sky Sports, "We dominated the game and we were the better side, but if you do not score goals it is difficult to win the games. It looked like we had made progress in this area but I think today we showed a lack of creativity. With a lack of concentration, we concede one goal but we should have scored before." On injuries to James and Sanchez, the coach said, "I do not like to talk too much about excuses. But this is the reality with one of the best full-backs in the world. We were disappointed because we were playing well. The circumstances had to change because Malo Gusto is recovering from his injury so we had to change the team. But even when Reece was out I think the team was playing well. We will assess in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring."

"Sanchez suffered a problem against Manchester United, an issue with his knee. He felt something during the second half. That is why he asked for the change. We hope that it is not a big issue, like Marc Cucurella, who twisted his ankle. From the beginning, we are dealing with these situations and it is too much. It is a young team and we need everyone together if we want to build something solid," he added. Even the Everton boss Sean Dyche admitted Chelsea were a better side but one has to find ways to win.

"They are a very good team. Better in some ways. They kept the ball, they have got very good technical players, we know that. They have spent a fortune on players. He is a top manager so I would not dispute his opinion. But what I would say is you have got to find ways of winning. That is the biggest pleasing thing for me. We are finding different ways of winning. There are games where we have dominated the chance count and won games, games where we have not and won games, games where we have defended very resolutely like we had to today. That mixture is really important over a season's work," said Dyche. Everton is at 17th in the table with 13 points after seven wins, two draws and seven losses in 16 matches. Actually, their 10 points were cut following a breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules. The decision on this is currently under appeal, as per the Premier League website.

Chelsea is at the 12th place, with five wins, four draws and seven losses in 16 matches. They have a total of 19 points. (ANI)

