8PM Packaged Drinking Water Partners with Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas in 10th Season of Pro Kabaddi League

8PM Packaged Drinking Water from the house of Radico Khaitan partners with the JSW's Haryana Steelers and GMR Group's UP Yoddhas in the 10th edition of Pro Kabaddi League. The brand serves as the Official Beverage Partner for both teams in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League, which started on December 2, 2023. This exciting multi-year collaboration features the 8PM Packaged Drinking Water's logo prominently displayed on the back of Steelers' jersey throughout the campaign. Additionally, for the UP Yoddhas team, the logo is placed on the left sleeves of the jersey. This strategic partnership not only underscores the brand's commitment to supporting sporting excellence but also positions 8PM Packaged Drinking Water at the forefront of Pro Kabaddi's dynamic and action-packed arena. The Pro Kabaddi League has gained immense popularity since its inception, especially in tier-II and tier-III cities across the nation. Leveraging the widespread appeal and athletic prowess of the players, this collaboration aspires to amplify Radico Khaitan's prominence amidst a wider spectrum of discerning consumers, thereby cementing its market influence in northern India. Reflecting on this collaboration, Mr. Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan, expressed, "Our association with both the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas reflects our dedication to nurturing a culture of sportsmanship, resilience, and teamwork. Through this collaboration, we aspire to magnify the spirit of Kabaddi—a sport that has seen a remarkable surge in popularity, thanks to leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League. The league has not only brought Kabaddi to the forefront of Indian sports but has also captivated audiences with its fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping action. Our partnership aims to contribute meaningfully to the dynamic landscape of Indian sports and further elevate the stature of Kabaddi as a thrilling and widely embraced sport." "Together, we embarked on a journey of triumphs, encapsulating the strength, determination, and shared values that define both Radico Khaitan and our esteemed partners, Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas," he added. Radico Khaitan's engagement in diverse sporting events, from cricket to golf tournaments and kabaddi championships, exemplifies the Company's commitment to championing the spirit of sports across various arenas. With each passing season, the Pro Kabaddi League continues to raise the bar, setting new standards for professionalism and entertainment in Indian sports. The 10th edition promises to be a landmark celebration, symbolizing the league's resilience, evolution, and its enduring status as a premier sporting spectacle in the country. Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

