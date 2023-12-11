Left Menu

ICC to start 'stop clock' trial in T20I series to speed up pace of play

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday introduced a 'stop clock', on a trial basis, in full-member men's ODI and T20I matches between December 2023 and April 2024 to speed up the pace of play in international cricket

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:22 IST
ICC to start 'stop clock' trial in T20I series to speed up pace of play
West Indies and England team players in action (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday introduced a 'stop clock', on a trial basis, in full-member men's ODI and T20I matches between December 2023 and April 2024 to speed up the pace of play in international cricket. "The trial will start with the first T20I match between the West Indies and England on December 12 in Barbados," ICC said in a statement.

The new rule will be evaluated on a "trial basis" for six months, from December current year until April 2024. The stop clock will restrict the amount of time taken between overs, meaning that the bowling team will need to be ready to bowl the first ball of their next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed. Failure to do so for the third time in an innings (following two warnings) will result in a five-run penalty being imposed against the fielding team.

"We are continually looking at ways to speed up the pace of play across international cricket," Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket said, according to ICC. "The stop clock trial in white-ball international cricket follows the introduction of a successful new playing condition in 2022, which resulted in the fielding team only being allowed four fielders outside of the inner circle if they were not in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over in the stipulated time," he added.

"The outcomes of the stop clock trial will be assessed at the end of the trial period," Khan further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023