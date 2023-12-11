Left Menu

Soccer-Ibrahimovic joins RedBird and will act as senior advisor to AC Milan

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:49 IST
Former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has joined RedBird Capital Partners as an Operating Partner and will serve as a Senior Advisor to AC Milan Ownership and Senior Management, the private investment firm announced on Monday. Ibrahimovic, 42, announced his retirement from playing in June at the end of last season, ending his career at Milan, having also played with Manchester United, Paris St Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Los Angeles Galaxy.

As an Operating Partner with RedBird, Ibrahimovic will collaborate with its global investment team and support the firm's investment portfolio across sports, media and entertainment. "I am extremely grateful to be joining both RedBird and AC Milan in these important and influential roles," Ibrahimovic said.

"I look forward to contributing to their investing activities across their sports, media and entertainment properties." At Milan, he will serve as Senior Advisor to the club's ownership, led by RedBird, and will play an active role across the sporting and business operations and his mandate also includes player development and advancing Milan's global brand.

"My love for the Rossoneri will never die, and the opportunity to be a part of its future in a meaningful way is something I could only have dreamed of," the Swede added. Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani also commented on the return to the club of Ibrahimovic, who helped them win the Serie A title in 2022.

"Bringing a leader like Ibra as an Advisor to AC Milan's leadership team underscores our commitment to the future success of our club for the benefit of our players and our fans," Furlani said. "We're fortunate to have access to Ibra's creativity and expansive network of relationships across European Football to continue elevating the club on a global stage."

