Advani scores easy win over Peter Paul of RSPB in snooker nationals

His Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Shrikrishna Suryanarayan too began his campaign in mens snooker in dominant fashion, recording breaks of 52 and 108 in his 4-0 win over Md Tausif of Chhattisgarh.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 18:58 IST
Multiple-time world champion and two-time Asian Games gold medallist Pankaj Advani of PSPB recorded breaks of 103, 107 and 134 to register a comfortable 4-0 win over Peter Paul of RSPB in the round-robin league phase of the 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships here on Monday. His Petroleum Sports Promotion Board teammate Shrikrishna Suryanarayan too began his campaign in men's snooker in dominant fashion, recording breaks of 52 and 108 in his 4-0 win over Md Tausif of Chhattisgarh. Suryanarayan beat Tausif 69-13 65-44 63-25 109-0 in a lop-sided contest. Defending champion Kamal Chawla beat his RSPB colleague Nitesh Madan 4-1, with a break of 121 being the highlight.

Among other matches, Brijesh Damani (PSPB) beat Mayur Garg (Gujarat) 4-1, Laxman Rawat (PSPB) edged out Vijay Nichani (Tamil Nadu) 4-3, Anurag Giri (MP) defeated Tushar Sahay (Gujarat) 4-1 and Shahbaaz Khan (Maharashtra) eased past Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0.

