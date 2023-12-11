Left Menu

Hafeez criticizes practice match conditions in Canberra ahead of Australia test series

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at Perth Stadium on December 14.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:04 IST
Hafeez criticizes practice match conditions in Canberra ahead of Australia test series
Mohammed Hafeez. (Photo: PCB/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan team director Mohammad Hafeez criticised the conditions offered for the practice match in Canberra ahead of the Test series against Australia and said he was "really surprised and disappointed by the arrangements." While the visitors took a lot of positives from the warm-up game, Hafeez is well aware that the conditions will be drastically different in the Tests.

Hafeez claimed Pakistan was delighted by the challenge, but was particularly irritated by the tour arrangements for the game against the PM XI in Canberra, hinting at one point that it was tactical. The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia will take place at Perth Stadium on December 14.

"That was the slowest pitch a visiting team could ever play on in Australia. As a team we are really happy with our preparations because we ticked most of the boxes," Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "Everyone knew [the pitch wasn't what we wanted], so there was no point of saying it again and again and raising the issue with Cricket Australia. The disappointment was really high because we weren't expecting these kinds of arrangements. Maybe it's tactical but we're ready for it. We're not using it as an excuse, we're absolutely ready for the challenges coming up," he added.

On the excitement to face Australia, Hafeez expressed confidence in beating the home team and said that Pakistan have enough talent to do that. "We have ticked most of the boxes in our training. Everyone on the team is excited to showcase their ability and eager to win. Unfortunately, Abrar Ahmed is unfit but everyone else is fit and ready to take on Australia," Hafeez added.

Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the Perth Test and undergoing rehabilitation. Abrar is expected to be fit and available for the second Test. Hafeez also talked about Nathan Lyon's return to Australia's Test team.

"Lyon is a great bowler. He has won Test matches for his team but we generally play off-spin well and we have scored a lot of runs against him in the last few series. I hope our batters will do well against him in this series as well," the Pakistan team director said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023