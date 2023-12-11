Left Menu

French players Cornet and Cazaux receive wild cards for the Australian Open in January

French tennis players Aliz Cornet and Arthur Cazaux have been given wild-card entries for next months Australian Open, the French tennis federation said on Monday.The 33-year-old Cornet, who is ranked 116th, will participate in the tournament for the 19th time in her career and make a record-extending 68th consecutive appearance at a major.

French tennis players Alizé Cornet and Arthur Cazaux have been given wild-card entries for next month's Australian Open, the French tennis federation said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Cornet, who is ranked 116th, will participate in the tournament for the 19th time in her career and make a record-extending 68th consecutive appearance at a major. She reached the quarterfinals for the first time in Melbourne last year — her best achievement at any major.

The 21-year-old Cazaux is ranked 130th after climbing from 381st at the start of the year, and he goes into main draw first time at the January 15-28 tournament. Cazaux has shown promise by winning one challenger series title and reaching three other challenger finals in 2023 — losing one of them to three-time major winner Andy Murray on grass at the Nottingham Open in June. The wild card deal is part of a swap arrangement with the Australian tennis federation, which will also receive wild cards for the clay-court French Open, to be held at Roland Garros from May 26-June 9. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

