Air Force School Boys, Sanskriti School Girls win Triental Cup

The Triental Cup, Delhi's first student-led inter-school football championship, reached its conclusion on Monday at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:18 IST
Team Air Force School won Triental Cup Boys Under-14 category (Image: Triental Cup). Image Credit: ANI
The Triental Cup, Delhi's first student-led inter-school football championship, reached its conclusion on Monday at Ambedkar Stadium, New Delhi. In a nail-biting finale, Air Force School, Subroto Park, emerged as the Boys Under-14 category champion, while Sanskriti School claimed victory in the Girls Under-18 category. The five-day extravaganza, filled with competition and sportsmanship, saw the Boys Under-14 and Girls Under-18 teams from eight participating schools vying for glory in an electrifying 11-a-side format.

The closing ceremony of the first season of the tournament marked a memorable occasion for the student organizers, Zahan Sawhney and Fareed Bakshi, who expressed their gratitude to the participating schools, the organizing team, and everyone who supported this endeavour, according to Triental Cup release. Zahan Sawhney, the 14-year-old co-founder of the league and student of Step by Step School, expressed gratitude to all those who helped in ensuring the success of the tournament.

Fareed Bakshi, the 13-year-old student of Vasant Valley School, said the Triental Cup is more than just a tournament. "It's a celebration of youthful spirit and the power of collaboration. Seeing our peers from different schools come together, competing with vigour yet with a sense of camaraderie, has been profoundly inspiring."

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of the outstanding players and the awarding of the Triental Cup. (ANI)

