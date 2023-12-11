Left Menu

Soccer-Spain v Netherlands, France v Germany in Women's Nations League semi-finals

Spain will host the Netherlands and France face Germany in the semi-finals of the Women's Nations League after the draw was made in Nyon on Monday. The final will be hosted by the winner of the Spain v Netherlands tie. The two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining hosts France who qualify automatically.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:24 IST
Soccer-Spain v Netherlands, France v Germany in Women's Nations League semi-finals

Spain will host the Netherlands and France face Germany in the semi-finals of the Women's Nations League after the draw was made in Nyon on Monday. The semi-finals and final will be played as single-leg knockout games, with Spain and France hosting the semi-final matches. The final will be hosted by the winner of the Spain v Netherlands tie.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining hosts France who qualify automatically. If France reach the final, then the winner of the third-place playoff will take the remaining slot in Paris. The semi-finals will take place on Feb. 23, with the final and third-place playoff both scheduled for five days later.

The Netherlands topped Group A1 ahead of England on goal difference, which ruled Team GB out of the qualification race for the Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023