Left Menu

Basketball-Gilgeous-Alexander named Canada's athlete of the year

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 12-12-2023 01:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 01:40 IST
Basketball-Gilgeous-Alexander named Canada's athlete of the year
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Canada

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Northern Star Award as Canada's top athlete of 2023 on Monday after a year in which he led the national team to a bronze medal upset win over the United Sates at the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The 25-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander, whose performance at the World Cup also helped the men's team secure a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is the second basketball player to win the award after Hall of Famer Steve Nash took the honors in 2005.

Gilgeous-Alexander beat Nick Taylor, who this year became the first Canadian in 69 years to win his national open, swimmer Summer McIntosh, hammer thrower Camryn Rogers and Connor McDavid of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers for the award. Last NBA season, he averaged 31.4 points per game along with 5.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds with the Thunder and was named an All-Star for the first time in his professional career.

In 20 games this season, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team high 30.5 points per game, sixth best in the NBA. Previously known as the Lou Marsh Trophy, the Northern Star Award is handed out annually by the Toronto Star newspaper and is voted on by a panel of Canadian sports journalists.

Past winners include Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies (2020) former U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu (2019) and decorated Olympic swimmer Penny Oleksiak (2016).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023