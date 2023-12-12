Left Menu

Soccer-Coach Radulovic returns to Lebanon job a month before Asian Cup

Lebanon have reappointed former Montenegro coach Miodrag Radulovic to replace Croatian Nikola Jurcevic just a month before the Asian Cup in Qatar, the Lebanese FA said on Monday. Jurcevic left on Saturday by mutual consent after only two months in the role as Lebanon prepare to open the tournament against the hosts and title holders on Jan. 12. Radulovic, 56, managed Lebanon from 2015 to 2019.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 02:07 IST
Soccer-Coach Radulovic returns to Lebanon job a month before Asian Cup

Lebanon have reappointed former Montenegro coach Miodrag Radulovic to replace Croatian Nikola Jurcevic just a month before the Asian Cup in Qatar, the Lebanese FA said on Monday. Jurcevic left on Saturday by mutual consent after only two months in the role as Lebanon prepare to open the tournament against the hosts and title holders on Jan. 12.

Radulovic, 56, managed Lebanon from 2015 to 2019. His first game will be a friendly versus Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4 in Doha. Under Jurcevic Lebanon lost twice in friendlies against Montenegro and the United Arab Emirates and had draws against Palestine and Bangladesh in 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Lebanese FA said of Jurcevic's departure: "The decision came after discussions between members of the executive committee to secure the best technical staff available to the team before its participation in the Asian Cup finals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global
4
UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

UK creates unit to clamp down on companies evading Russian sanctions

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023