Athletics-Kipyegon, Lyles among six crowned at expanded World Athletics Awards

Six athletes - Faith Kipyegon, Noah Lyles, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, Tigist Assefa, Kelvin Kiptum, and Yulimar Rojas - were all named World Athletes of the Year on Monday after the awards were expanded into three categories. The 2023 World Athletics Awards have been divided into track, field and out of stadia categories following feedback received during the voting process, the organisers said.

NHL roundup: Ex-King Jonathan Quick backstops Rangers

Jonathan Quick made 25 saves in his first start against his former team as the host New York Rangers ended their first losing streak of the season with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in the second period and Jonny Brodzinski also scored on the man advantage during a chaotic third, when the teams combined for 38 penalty minutes, including 10-minute misconducts to Zibanejad and Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala.

Tennis-WTA says no decision yet on 2024 Finals host amid reported Saudi interest

The WTA is yet to decide on a venue for its 2024 season-ending Finals, the governing body of women's tennis said, amid growing speculation the championship is headed to Saudi Arabia. Cancun was named the venue for this year's edition less than two months before it began on Oct. 29 and the Mexico event drew heavy criticism from world number two Aryna Sabalenka over the standard of organisation.

Netflix to livestream Nadal-Alcaraz face-off in March

Netflix will livestream a tennis face-off between 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and current World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz on March 3, the streaming pioneer said on Monday.

"The Netflix Slam" marks the company's latest foray into live sports after a celebrity golf tournament in November, which featured Formula One drivers and professional golfers.

Soccer-One in five players at 2023 Women's World Cup got abusive messages - FIFA

One in five players were the target of online abuse during the 2023 Women's World Cup, FIFA said on Monday as a package of social media protection tools hid nearly 117,000 comments. The Social Media Protection Service (SMPS), developed by the world governing body with players' union FIFPRO and launched at the 2022 men's World Cup, was offered to teams at the women's finals in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA said in June.

Tennis-Djokovic says young rivals have awoken his inner 'beast'

Novak Djokovic turns 37 next year but the Serbian says his appetite for success will only increase with young challengers awakening the "beast" in him. The world number one enjoyed an extraordinary 2023 by winning three out of the four Grand Slams to take his tally to 24, two more than his great rival Rafa Nadal and four more than the retired Roger Federer.

Basketball-Gilgeous-Alexander named Canada's athlete of the year

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won the Northern Star Award as Canada's top athlete of 2023 on Monday after a year in which he led the national team to a bronze medal upset win over the United States at the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The 25-year-old Gilgeous-Alexander, whose performance at the World Cup also helped the men's team secure a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is the second basketball player to win the award after Hall of Famer Steve Nash took the honors in 2005.

Sport-Commission to investigate abuses in Canada sport system

The Canadian federal government announced on Monday the formation of an independent commission that will look into abuses within the national sport system but stopped short of the public inquiry many groups have demanded. The three member Future of Sport in Canada commission will produce two reports during its 18-month mandate and cost 10-15 million Canadian dollars (US$7.37-11.05 million).

NFL roundup: Late penalty helps Bills clip Chiefs

Josh Allen accounted for two touchdowns and Tyler Bass kicked a tiebreaking 39-yard field goal to help the Buffalo Bills post a 20-17 victory over the host Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Bass' boot went through the uprights with 1:54 remaining as the Bills (7-6) won for just the third time in their past seven contests. James Cook had a receiving touchdown and 141 scrimmage yards (83 receiving, 58 rushing) for Buffalo. Allen completed 23 of 42 passes for 233 yards with an interception.

Swimming-Australia's Titmus still 'playing catch-up' for Paris Olympics

Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus says she is still behind the curve with her Olympic preparations after a lay-off to have ovarian surgery. Returning to competition for the first time since July at the Queensland state championships, Titmus came second behind world record holder Mollie O'Callaghan in Sunday's 200m freestyle final at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

