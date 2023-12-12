Left Menu

"Khelo India is famous among crores of people in the country": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

While inaugurating Khelo India Para Games 2023 on Monday in New Delhi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the 'Khelo India' campaign is famous among crores of people in the country.

ANI | Updated: 12-12-2023 08:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 08:30 IST
"Khelo India is famous among crores of people in the country": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While inaugurating Khelo India Para Games 2023 on Monday in New Delhi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the 'Khelo India' campaign is famous among crores of people in the country. Speaking at the event, Anurag Thakur said that thousands of athletes gained training from the 'Khelo India'.

He added that the athletes from the campaign won medals for India at different multi-sport events like the Olympics, Asian Games and Para Asian Games. "'Khelo India' Games were started a few years ago. Today, 'Khelo India' is famous among crores of people in the country because, through the 'Khelo India' campaign, thousands of athletes gained training, participated in competitions and athletes of 'Khelo India' won medals for India from the Olympics to Asian Games and Para Asian Games," the Union Sports Minister said.

Over 1,450 participants from 32 states and the Union Territories and Services Sports Board will participate in the Khelo India Para Games 2023 between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games is being organized at three venues - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The competition will be held in seven para-sports like athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India's top international para stars like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok and others will participate. After the immense success of Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, now Khelo India Para Games is being organized and there is an atmosphere of celebration in the national capital regarding Khelo India Para Games being organized for the first time. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well as celebrate human dignity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first atop SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Science News Roundup: US military spaceplane poised for 7th launch, first at...

 Global
2
Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

Revolutionizing beauty; B'desir rewrites the modern beauty narrative

 India
3
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, Guyana

EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela prods BP, Chevron to revive gas project near Trinidad, G...

 Venezuela Rb
4
Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion; Hong Kong to cull 900 pigs amid outbreak of deadly swine fever and more

Health News Roundup: Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emerg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023