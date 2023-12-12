"Khelo India is famous among crores of people in the country": Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

While inaugurating Khelo India Para Games 2023 on Monday in New Delhi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that the 'Khelo India' campaign is famous among crores of people in the country. Speaking at the event, Anurag Thakur said that thousands of athletes gained training from the 'Khelo India'.

He added that the athletes from the campaign won medals for India at different multi-sport events like the Olympics, Asian Games and Para Asian Games. "'Khelo India' Games were started a few years ago. Today, 'Khelo India' is famous among crores of people in the country because, through the 'Khelo India' campaign, thousands of athletes gained training, participated in competitions and athletes of 'Khelo India' won medals for India from the Olympics to Asian Games and Para Asian Games," the Union Sports Minister said.

Over 1,450 participants from 32 states and the Union Territories and Services Sports Board will participate in the Khelo India Para Games 2023 between December 10 and 17 at three venues in Delhi. The inaugural Khelo India Para Games is being organized at three venues - Indira Gandhi Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The competition will be held in seven para-sports like athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting. Some of India's top international para stars like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Ashok and others will participate. After the immense success of Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, now Khelo India Para Games is being organized and there is an atmosphere of celebration in the national capital regarding Khelo India Para Games being organized for the first time. This week-long sports festival will be a symbol of inclusivity as well as celebrate human dignity. (ANI)

