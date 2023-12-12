Left Menu

Real Sociedad without Méndez but with Oyarzabal for Champions League game at Inter Milan

The group winner will be seeded in the round of 16 draw next Monday.Mndez, one of the teams best players this season, broke his right forearm on Saturday in a 3-0 win at Villarreal in the Spanish league.

12-12-2023
Real Sociedad will make the trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League without Brais Méndez but with Mikel Oyarzabal.

Sociedad can secure first place in Group D with a draw against Inter in Milan on Tuesday. Both teams are tied on 11 points from five matches, but the Spanish club is ahead on the tiebreaker. The group winner will be seeded in the round of 16 draw next Monday.

Méndez, one of the team's best players this season, broke his right forearm on Saturday in a 3-0 win at Villarreal in the Spanish league. He is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Oyarzabal, another key player for the Basque Country club, did not play against Villarreal because of the birth of his child. He will be traveling to Milan. Sociedad has reached the knockout stage of the Champions League for the second time in its history. It advanced to the last 16 in its league debut in 2003.

