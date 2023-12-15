Soccer-Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 15-12-2023 01:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 01:28 IST
The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Thursday its disciplinary board had imposed a permanent ban on Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca for punching a referee after a game this week in the country's top soccer league.
The TFF board also ruled that Ankaragucu, a club in the top-tier Super Lig in Turkey, would pay a two million lira ($69,000) fine and would play five home games without fans as a result of the unrest involving fans and club officials. ($1 = 28.9520 liras)
