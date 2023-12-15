Soccer-Turkish club president given permanent ban for punching referee

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Thursday its disciplinary board had imposed a permanent ban on Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca for punching a referee after a game this week in the country's top soccer league.

The TFF board also ruled that Ankaragucu, a club in the top-tier Super Lig in Turkey, would pay a two million lira ($69,000) fine and would play five home games without fans as a result of the unrest involving fans and club officials. ($1 = 28.9520 liras)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)