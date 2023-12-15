Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Larry Doby, pioneering Black baseball star, given Congressional Gold Medal

Larry Doby, who in 1947 became the second Black player to break baseball's color barrier, leading the Cleveland Indians to a World Series championship the following year, was honored on Wednesday with Congressional Gold Medal. Hall-of-Famer Doby, who died in 2003, was posthumously awarded the medal by congressional leaders during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, held on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Soccer-Turkish leagues to resume next week after attack on referee

Turkey's top soccer league will resume play on Tuesday next week following a one-week suspension due to an on-field attack by a club president on a referee, who emerged from hospital on Wednesday with a swollen eye. On Monday evening at the end of a Super Lig match, Ankaragucu club president Faruk Koca entered the pitch and punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face. The official was then kicked while lying on the pitch covering his head.

NFL-Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday. "We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

NBA-Warriors forward Green suspended indefinitely for striking Nurkic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after he was ejected from Tuesday's game for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. In the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-116 road loss, Nurkic had his hand on Green's hip while defending him when Green swung around wildly, hitting Nurkic with his open hand.

NHL roundup: Pens top Habs in 12-round shootout

Jansen Harkins, the 24th shooter, beat Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault blocker side to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win on Wednesday following the longest shootout of the NHL season. Pittsburgh goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 39 saves in regulation and overtime, stopped nine of 12 shots in the shootout. Montembeault, who made 27 saves, stopped eight of 12 in the shootout.

Soccer-Man City, police boost safety measures after fans attacked in Belgrade

Manchester City were working with police to ensure the safety of their fans after some supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade, the club said. Fans were treated for minor injuries after they were attacked in a bar, according to media reports.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Giannis Antetokounmpo set a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record with 64 points to lead his team to a 140-126 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo, who broke the record of 57 points set by Micheal Redd in 2006, also added 14 rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 21 along with six assists. Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 19.

Soccer-World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

Spain's brilliant victory at the Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss which proved that despite a great deal of progress in the women's game more structural change is needed. Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following the final in Australia in August.

Golf-Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf

Masters champion Jon Rahm said on Wednesday that he had decided to lay low and would avoid public events until February after agreeing to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a big-money move that made headlines across the globe. In his first appearance after signing with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the 29-year-old Spaniard was surprised to find TV cameras at an event he was attending in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.

Alpine skiing-Bennett clinches narrow win in downhill race

American Bryce Bennett narrowly won the first men's downhill World Cup race of the season by defeating Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a slim margin in the Dolomites on Thursday. While downhill expert Kilde appeared to have full control of the Saslong piste in Val Gardena, late starter Bennett disrupted the proceedings by flawlessly executing the final part, finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of his rival.

