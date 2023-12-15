Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph power West Indies to 10-run win against England in 2nd T20I

Brandon King's blitz and Alzarri Joseph's three-wicket haul powered West Indies to a 10-run win against England in the second T20I at National Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Following the victory, the Caribbeans lead the five-match T20I series 2-0. After England won the toss, Jos Buttler's side decided to field first. Batter Brandon King (82 runs from 52 balls) made a fiery start and smashed eight fours and five sixes in the first innings helping his team reach a score of 176/7.

Apart from King, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell (50 runs from 28 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the home side. Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills led England's bowling attack and scalped two wickets each in their four-over spells. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, and Rehan Ahmed bagged one wicket each in their respective spells in the game.

In the run chase of 177 runs, England opener Philip Salt (25 runs from 23 balls) and skipper Jos Buttler (5 runs from 7 balls) did not have a good start to set the tone of the innings. Bowling all-rounder Sam Curran (50 runs from 32 balls) was the only stand-out batter for them. Apart from Curran, Will Jacks (24 runs from 21 balls) and Moeen Ali (22 runs from 13 balls) also tried but fell short in front of the Caribbean bowling attack.

Joseph displayed a stellar performance with the ball and he scalped three wickets in his four-over spell giving away 39 runs. Akeal Hosein bagged two wickets. Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie picked up one wicket each in their respective spells. 28-year-old Brandon King was named the 'Player of the Match' for his 82-run knock.

The third T20I match of the series will be played on Saturday in St George's. Breif score: West Indies: Brandon King 82*(52), Rovman Powell 50(28), Kyle Mayers 17(16); Adil Rashid (2/11), Tymall Mills (2/30), Chris Woakes (1/34) vs England: Sam Curran 50(32), Philip Salt 25(23), Will Jacks 24(21); Alzarri Joseph (3/39), Akeal Hosein (2/24), Gudakesh Motie (1/9). (ANI)

