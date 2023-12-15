Sports News Roundup: Larry Doby, pioneering Black baseball star, given Congressional Gold Medal; Baseball-Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Larry Doby, pioneering Black baseball star, given Congressional Gold Medal

Larry Doby, who in 1947 became the second Black player to break baseball's color barrier, leading the Cleveland Indians to a World Series championship the following year, was honored on Wednesday with Congressional Gold Medal. Hall-of-Famer Doby, who died in 2003, was posthumously awarded the medal by congressional leaders during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, held on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Baseball-Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral

Shohei Ohtani said the Dodgers' thirst for World Series glory was ultimately what led the Japanese superstar to sign a record contract with the team and take a stunning salary deferral. In front of a packed press conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said he wanted to build his legacy in the game after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract that includes deferring 97% of that money for a decade.

Tennis-Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she hopes to represent Canada at next year's Paris Olympics but the 2019 U.S. Open champion has ruled out playing at next month's Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a back injury. Andreescu has been sidelined by a stress fracture in her back and has not played since losing to Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in her opening match of the Canadian Open in August.

NFL-Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday. "We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

NBA-Warriors forward Green suspended indefinitely for striking Nurkic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after he was ejected from Tuesday's game for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. In the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-116 road loss, Nurkic had his hand on Green's hip while defending him when Green swung around wildly, hitting Nurkic with his open hand.

NHL roundup: Pens top Habs in 12-round shootout

Jansen Harkins, the 24th shooter, beat Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault blocker side to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 win on Wednesday following the longest shootout of the NHL season. Pittsburgh goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, who made 39 saves in regulation and overtime, stopped nine of 12 shots in the shootout. Montembeault, who made 27 saves, stopped eight of 12 in the shootout.

Soccer-Man City, police boost safety measures after fans attacked in Belgrade

Manchester City were working with police to ensure the safety of their fans after some supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade, the club said. Fans were treated for minor injuries after they were attacked in a bar, according to media reports.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo scores Bucks-record 64

Giannis Antetokounmpo set a Milwaukee Bucks franchise record with 64 points to lead his team to a 140-126 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo, who broke the record of 57 points set by Micheal Redd in 2006, also added 14 rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 21 along with six assists. Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 19.

Soccer-World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

Spain's brilliant victory at the Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss which proved that despite a great deal of progress in the women's game more structural change is needed. Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following the final in Australia in August.

Alpine skiing-Bennett clinches narrow win in downhill race

American Bryce Bennett narrowly won the first men's downhill World Cup race of the season by defeating Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a slim margin in the Dolomites on Thursday. While downhill expert Kilde appeared to have full control of the Saslong piste in Val Gardena, late starter Bennett disrupted the proceedings by flawlessly executing the final part, finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of his rival.

(With inputs from agencies.)