"They had been doing a good job": Rovman Powell hails Buttler's side after 10-win over England

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell hailed Jos Buttler's England and said that they had been doing a good job in the series. West Indies beat England in second T20 international in Grenada. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Powell said that England's comeback from 54 runs for 4 wickets pleased the Caribbeans.

He praised Gudakesh Motie and said that he was 'excellent' in the second T20I match against England. Motie scalped one wicket in his four-over spell and gave away just nine runs. "The way we came back from 54 for 4 really pleased us. The discussion was very simple. They had been doing a good job. We tried to cash in. I think I try to lead from the front. I put that additional responsibility to do well. I think when you look at the squad, everyone can play. When a guy misses out, they don't feel bad. Motie was excellent today. The crowd was great here at Grenada," Powell said.

After England won the toss, Jos Buttler's side decided to field first. Caribbean batter Brandon (82 runs from 52 balls) made a fiery start after he smashed eight fours and five sixes in the first inning. Apart from Brandon, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell (50 runs from 28 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the home side who helped them to keep the dominance and score 176/7 on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills led England's bowling attack after they scalped two wickets each in their four-over spell.

In the run chase of 177 runs, England opener Philip Salt (25 runs from 23 balls) and skipper Jos Buttler (5 runs from 7 balls) did not have a good start to set the tone of the inning. Bowling all-rounder Sam Curran (50 runs from 32 balls) was the only stand-out batter for them. Meanwhile, Joseph displayed a stellar performance with the ball after he scalped three wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 39 runs helping West Indies to clinch a 10-run win against England in the second T20I. (ANI)

