"Plenty of ways we could have found those 10 runs," Buttler on England's loss to WI

After England's disappointing 10-run loss against West Indies in the second T20I match at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday, skipper Jos Buttler said that there were chances when the English side could have scored the winning runs. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Buttler praised Sam Curran and said he was good with the bat and took it deep.

When asked about the West Indies squad, he added that the Caribbeans played well in the back end and big overs helped them to clinch the win. "Few many more than what we could have restricted them to. Plenty of ways we could have found those 10 runs. Motie was operating in the middle and we sent Sam up the order. But Motie bowled really well. Sam did well and took it deep. Two different leg-spinners. Nice having them operate in tandem. They played well in the back end and a couple of big overs helped them," Buttler said.

After England won the toss, Jos Buttler's side decided to field first. Caribbean batter Brandon (82 runs from 52 balls) made a fiery start after he smashed eight fours and five sixes in the first inning. Apart from Brandon, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell (50 runs from 28 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the home side who helped them to keep the dominance and score 176/7 on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills led England's bowling attack after they scalped two wickets each in their four-over spell.

In the run chase of 177 runs, England opener Philip Salt (25 runs from 23 balls) and skipper Jos Buttler (5 runs from 7 balls) did not have a good start to set the tone of the inning. Bowling all-rounder Sam Curran (50 runs from 32 balls) was the only stand-out batter for them. Meanwhile, Joseph displayed a stellar performance with the ball after he scalped three wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 39 runs helping West Indies to clinch a 10-run win against England in the second T20I. (ANI)

