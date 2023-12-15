"It was important... to bat as deep as possible": King after WI's 10-run win over ENG

Following West Indies' 10-run win against England in the second T20I at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday, Caribbean opener Brandon King said that it was important for him to bat till the last ball of the first inning. Speaking at the post-match presentation, King said that in the last few years, he has been more consistent with his performance.

He showered praise on his side and said that the Caribbeans are playing with confidence in the ongoing T20I series against England. "It was important, having lost so many wickets, to bat as deep as possible. That was the objective, worked out well. Over the past few years, I have been more consistent. (Structuring the innings) It's not the same every day, had to play the situation. Had to build the partnership. We've prepared well, everyone is playing with confidence," King said.

After England won the toss, Jos Buttler's side decided to field first. Caribbean batter Brandon (82 runs from 52 balls) made a fiery start after he smashed eight fours and five sixes in the first inning. He was also named as the 'Player of the Match'. Apart from Brandon, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell (50 runs from 28 balls) was the only stand-out batter for the home side who helped them to keep the dominance and score 176/7 on the scoreboard.

On the other hand, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills led England's bowling attack after they scalped two wickets each in their four-over spell. In the run chase of 177 runs, England opener Philip Salt (25 runs from 23 balls) and skipper Jos Buttler (5 runs from 7 balls) did not have a good start to set the tone of the inning. Bowling all-rounder Sam Curran (50 runs from 32 balls) was the only stand-out batter for them.

Meanwhile, Joseph displayed a stellar performance with the ball after he scalped three wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 39 runs helping West Indies to clinch a 10-run win against England in the second T20I. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)