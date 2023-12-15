Left Menu

PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-12-2023 11:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 11:06 IST
Gurdeep signs off in 12th spot at IWF Grand Prix II
  • Qatar

Commonwealth Games medallist weightlifter Gurdeep Singh finished an underwhelming 12th in the men's +109kg category at the IWF Grand Prix II here.

The 28-year-old from Punjab managed a total effort of 340kg, which is a whopping 50kg less than his bronze-winning effort of 390kg at the Birmingham CWG last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Championships bronze medallist, who has been out of action this year due to a wrist injury, lifted 145kg in the snatch section followed by a best effort of 195kg in clean and jerk.

Overall, it was a disappointing display by the Indians at the Grand Prix II, which is an additional Olympic qualifying event.

While Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) didn't lift any weight as she is still recuperating from an injury, Bindyarani Devi (55kg) did not finish (DNF) her event.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli and regining national champion Narayan Ajith signed off in 12th and 16th spots respectively in the men's 73kg weight class, which is an Olympic category.

