Ahlawat top Indian at T-22nd in Riyadh

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 15-12-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 13:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Veer Ahlawat opened with a 1-under 70 to be the best placed Indian golfer at T-22 after the first round of the USD 1 million Saudi Open here. S Chikkarangappa and Yuvraj Sandhu, who has gained his card through the Asian Development Tour for 2024, are lying T-32 with rounds of even par 71 each at the season-ending event on the Asian Tour.

Thailand's Chapchai Nirat rolled back the years shooting a seven-under-par 64 to take the lead. His young amateur compatriot Ratchanon ‘TK” Chantananuwat is tied second following a 66. TK is tied with Mexico's Luis Carrera, while American Kevin Na, Korean Jung Chanmin and Australia’s Todd Sinnott shot 67s on an unexpectedly windy day at the Par-71 Riyadh Golf Club.

Ajeetesh Sandhu, who needs a good finish to get his 2024 playing rights, shot 2-over 73 and was T-60th as were Honey Baisoya and Karandeep Kochhar.

Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar had disappointing starts with both carding 5-over 76 each. They were T-94 and in danger of missing the cut.

Five-time PGA Tour winner Na came into this week feeling his game is in a good place and backed that up with a strong start. However, a missed six-footer for birdie on the last hole cost him outright second place. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, one of the event's marquee players, came in with a 70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

