Ahlawat top Indian at T-22nd in Riyadh
They were T-94 and in danger of missing the cut.Five-time PGA Tour winner Na came into this week feeling his game is in a good place and backed that up with a strong start.
- Country:
- Saudi Arabia
Veer Ahlawat opened with a 1-under 70 to be the best placed Indian golfer at T-22 after the first round of the USD 1 million Saudi Open here. S Chikkarangappa and Yuvraj Sandhu, who has gained his card through the Asian Development Tour for 2024, are lying T-32 with rounds of even par 71 each at the season-ending event on the Asian Tour.
Thailand's Chapchai Nirat rolled back the years shooting a seven-under-par 64 to take the lead. His young amateur compatriot Ratchanon ‘TK” Chantananuwat is tied second following a 66. TK is tied with Mexico's Luis Carrera, while American Kevin Na, Korean Jung Chanmin and Australia’s Todd Sinnott shot 67s on an unexpectedly windy day at the Par-71 Riyadh Golf Club.
Ajeetesh Sandhu, who needs a good finish to get his 2024 playing rights, shot 2-over 73 and was T-60th as were Honey Baisoya and Karandeep Kochhar.
Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar had disappointing starts with both carding 5-over 76 each. They were T-94 and in danger of missing the cut.
Five-time PGA Tour winner Na came into this week feeling his game is in a good place and backed that up with a strong start. However, a missed six-footer for birdie on the last hole cost him outright second place. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson, one of the event's marquee players, came in with a 70.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-How Mexico muddies the waters on fighting climate change
One of two Mexican hostages held in Gaza released, Mexico says
Tennis-Alcaraz shines in Mexico City as fans get a glimpse of world class tennis
Remittances to Mexico rise to hit record $5.81 bln in October
Mexico's minimum wage to rise 20% in 2024, president says