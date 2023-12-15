Imam, Shafique dig deep to lay foundation for Pakistan after gruelling session against Australia (Day 2, Tea)

Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique have started the process of laying a strong foundation after their pacers restricted Australia from crossing the 500-run mark on the second day of the first Test on Friday. At the end of the Tea, Pakistan managed to put up 43/0 runs on the board, with Imam and Shafique unbeaten with scores of 9(49) and 25(71) respectively. Pakistan currently trail by 444 runs.

Pakistan's bowlers cleared up Australia's middle order within the blink of an eye to restrict the hosts from crossing the 500-run mark. Australia ended their first innings with a score of 487.

In reply, Pakistan openers dug deep and weathered away the lethal pace bowling set-up in the second session. Both batters were weary of the 145 kmph ball that travelled their way after leaving Mitchell Starc's hands.

Imam was more focused on his defensive stance as he scored just two runs in his first 30 deliveries. While Shafique backed his shots to push for singles to keep the scoreboard ticking. The right-hander batter used his feet to deal with Natha Lyon's spin and keep him at bay.

They held on to their ends and managed to walk back to the dressing room unscathed after the end of the session. Earlier in the day, the brilliant knock from Marsh and Alex Carey pushed Pakistan further on the back foot. The Aussies added 130 to their overnight total of 348/5.

The away side displayed a sloppy performance after the duo of Marsh and Carey capitalized on it. They kept adding to their total with the boundaries in the first session on day 02. Australia added 90 runs on their scoreboard until Aamer Jamal made the breakthrough of the day after he dismissed Aussie wicket-keeper Carrey in the 96.6 overs for 34 runs from 73 balls.

Pakistani pacer Jamal shined again after he removed Mitchell Starc in the 104.5 overs for 12 runs from 23 balls. However, with the help of Marsh's brilliant knock Australia near the 500-run mark and maintained their dominance in the first Test match against Pakistan. Brief Score: Australia 487 (David Warner 164, Mitchell Marsh 90; Aamer Jamal 6-111) vs Pakistan 43/0 (Abdullah Shafique 25*, Imam-ul-Haq 9*). (ANI)

