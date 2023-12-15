Left Menu

Soccer-Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final

This was Leon's first appearance at the Club World Cup, while Japan's Urawa, Asian champions, finished third in the competition in 2007 and also took part in 2017. They will face Europe's Champions League winners Manchester City on Tuesday.

Reuters | Jeddah | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:15 IST
Soccer-Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon at Club World Cup to set up Man City semi-final
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Substitute Alex Schalk scored a 78th-minute winner as Urawa Red Diamonds beat Leon 1-0 on Friday, to progress to the semi-final of the Club World Cup, where they will meet Manchester City. The goal came when Jose Kante played a pass into the area to Schalk, who had only been on the pitch five minutes, and after taking a touch to control with his left foot, he shot with his right past the onrushing keeper Rodolfo Cota.

Leon's chances of a comeback at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium were dealt a hammer blow six minutes later when captain William Tesillo was shown a second yellow card and the Mexican club, CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, were reduced to 10 men. This was Leon's first appearance at the Club World Cup, while Japan's Urawa, Asian champions, finished third in the competition in 2007 and also took part in 2017.

They will face Europe's Champions League winners Manchester City on Tuesday. The other semi-final, on Monday, will see Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense take on the winner between Al Ahly of Egypt and Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad, who play later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023