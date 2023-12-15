Left Menu

Mumbai Khiladis gear up for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

Mumbai Khiladis have started their preparation for Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho with a training camp at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:21 IST
Mumbai Khiladis gear up for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2
Players of Mumbai Khiladis in action during their training camp ahead of Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 (Image: Mumbai Khiladis/UKK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Khiladis have started their preparation for Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho with a training camp at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The 26-member squad, under the guidance of coach Vikas Suryavanshi, has entered an intensive training camp, fine-tuning their skills and strategies ahead of the highly anticipated season, set to kick off on December 24, a release said.

The team will have high hopes riding on their back after a successful draft where they not only focused on giving opportunities to promising youngsters but also added and retained a few top performers from the previous edition. "Our athletes have been training rigorously, and we are confident that they will bring their A-game to the league. The support from our fans is invaluable, and we look forward to an exciting season ahead," said Mumbai Khiladis' owner Punit Balan, according to the release.

It said Mumbai Khiladis have undertaken various measures to better the overall growth of the players. The team travels with a strength and conditioning coach who keeps a keen eye on players' fitness, along with a team of Physios who ensure that the players recover well. The players are also involved in other recreational sporting activities like swimming and badminton. A psychologist also accompanies the team to focus on the players' mental well-being. A 10-day camp commenced on December 10 and will run until December 20 before the players get ready to face Telugu Yoddhas in their opening fixture on December 24.

"We have selected some of the best players from all over India, but Kho Kho is a team game and it is important to create a sense of team bonding. We are working on bridging the gap between senior and junior players so that they feel comfortable when they step on the mat. With this training camp, we are looking to work on team combinations and lift the overall fitness level of our players which will be a crucial factor going ahead in the tournament," commented coach Vikas Suryavanshi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023