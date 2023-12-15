Left Menu

Soccer-Everton to play at new stadium in 2025-26 season

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 22:22 IST
Soccer-Everton to play at new stadium in 2025-26 season
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Everton will not play competitive fixtures at their new stadium until the 2025-26 season, the club's interim CEO Colin Chong said on Friday, but he stressed the late start is not due to construction delays.

Everton Stadium, Chong said in a statement on the club's website, is still on track to be completed by late 2024. The news comes after Chong met with the Fan Advisory Board. "Firstly, and to be absolutely clear, our decision to not move in mid-season is not because of a construction delay," Chong wrote.

"It is a club decision driven by a combination of commercial insight, a comprehensive review of the logistics required, an analysis of the potential impact upon our football operations and, importantly, fan feedback sourced as part of our recent stadium migration survey, which was completed by almost 10,000 Evertonians." Chong said test events need to be conducted at the new stadium in order to obtain the required Safety Certificate, and the events will "give Evertonians a chance to see and sample the new facilities".

"Some of our test events will involve crowds of varying capacities, while others will need to be operationally focused and only involve our own staff," he said. Chong also said there will be a year-long send-off celebration before the Goodison Park gates are closed after nearly 134 years.

Everton are 17th in the standings, four points clear of the relegation zone, after the Premier League handed them a 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses. Everton have filed an appeal. Should Everton be relegated, a 2025-26 start date in the new stadium would at least give them a season to fight their way back to the top flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023