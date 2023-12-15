Sports News Roundup: Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027; Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Larry Doby, pioneering Black baseball star, given Congressional Gold Medal

Larry Doby, who in 1947 became the second Black player to break baseball's color barrier, leading the Cleveland Indians to a World Series championship the following year, was honored on Wednesday with Congressional Gold Medal. Hall-of-Famer Doby, who died in 2003, was posthumously awarded the medal by congressional leaders during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, held on what would have been his 100th birthday.

Baseball-Ohtani says Dodgers passion for winning led to signing, salary deferral

Shohei Ohtani said the Dodgers' thirst for World Series glory was ultimately what led the Japanese superstar to sign a record contract with the team and take a stunning salary deferral. In front of a packed press conference at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani said he wanted to build his legacy in the game after signing a 10-year, $700 million contract that includes deferring 97% of that money for a decade.

Tennis-Andreescu targets Paris Olympics but rules out Australian Open

Bianca Andreescu said on Thursday she hopes to represent Canada at next year's Paris Olympics but the 2019 U.S. Open champion has ruled out playing at next month's Australian Open as she continues her recovery from a back injury. Andreescu has been sidelined by a stress fracture in her back and has not played since losing to Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi in her opening match of the Canadian Open in August.

NFL-Super Bowl to return to Los Angeles in 2027

The Super Bowl will return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in February 2027 after the stadium successfully hosted the NFL's championship game in 2022, the league announced on Wednesday. "We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release.

NBA-Warriors forward Green suspended indefinitely for striking Nurkic

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA after he was ejected from Tuesday's game for striking Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. In the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-116 road loss, Nurkic had his hand on Green's hip while defending him when Green swung around wildly, hitting Nurkic with his open hand.

Soccer-Man City, police boost safety measures after fans attacked in Belgrade

Manchester City were working with police to ensure the safety of their fans after some supporters were attacked ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 Champions League win at Red Star Belgrade, the club said. Fans were treated for minor injuries after they were attacked in a bar, according to media reports.

NHL roundup: Steven Stamkos nets 4, Lightning halt Oilers' win streak

Steven Stamkos scored four goals and Andrei Vasilevskiy made a season-high 53 saves as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning snapped Edmonton's eight-game winning streak with a 7-4 victory on Thursday night. It was the first four-goal game of Stamkos' career and included his 200th career power-play goal. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, Conor Sheary added two assists and Tyler Motte and Anthony Cirelli also scored for Tampa Bay.

Soccer-World Cup kiss undermines huge progress in women's game

Spain's brilliant victory at the Women's World Cup was almost immediately overshadowed by a controversial kiss which proved that despite a great deal of progress in the women's game more structural change is needed. Former Spanish FA President Luis Rubiales was banned for three years from all football-related activities after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips, allegedly without consent, following the final in Australia in August.

NBA roundup: De’Aaron Fox's 41 points push Kings past Thunder

De'Aaron Fox poured in 41 points, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis combined for 35 off the bench and the host Sacramento Kings overcame a 43-point performance by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a 128-123 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night. In the opener of a six-game homestand, Domantas Sabonis recorded an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double against his former team, helping the Kings beat the Thunder for the second straight time this season.

Alpine skiing-Bennett clinches narrow win in downhill race

American Bryce Bennett narrowly won the first men's downhill World Cup race of the season by defeating Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by a slim margin in the Dolomites on Thursday. While downhill expert Kilde appeared to have full control of the Saslong piste in Val Gardena, late starter Bennett disrupted the proceedings by flawlessly executing the final part, finishing 0.03 seconds ahead of his rival.

