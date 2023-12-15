Shimla ice-skating club optimistic to have artificial rink soon, voices out concerns about weather

The Shimla ice skating club will be having an all-weather skating rink soon and work on it will start in the middle of next year. The members of the club have urged the state government to start the work as soon as possible so that talented skaters from India and all over the world get a chance to skate all year long. It will be done at a cost of over Rs 40 crore and will also include restaurant and changing rooms.

Manpreet Singh, the secretary of the club said in a press conference, "The basic motto is to boost winter sports activities here and to protect and promote the sport of skating here, which is a vital part of our state. From December to February, skating activities are organised at the club." Manpreet said that a trial at the skating rink could not be done on Friday because of cloud cover and poor weather that did not let ice layering form on the rink.

"This club started in 1920 and we are looking to protect this club and the sport. In 1989, our member Abhay Dogra sent a proposal to the government to make this an artificial rink as new technology was emerging and global warming was also happening. This is the high time to protect our sport because if we do not, the pride of Shimla will no longer be there," said Manpreet. Manpreet said that the club hopes that skating starts this week.

"We are dependent on weather. If it is artificial, we can start from November or even all year long if it was artificial. The project will be great for Shimla socially and economically. It can become a big tourist destination, giving a boost to hoteliers and the economy. We are talking with the government and the project is about to start," he added. Another member of the club named Rajeev said, "A lot of tourists come to Shimla even during lean periods. In winter, children have nothing to do. Some children are moving towards wrong things like drugs etc. Even if we manage to help a percentage of these children, bring them to mainstream and divert their energies, it would be great."

Rajeev said that there is a lot of talent in ice skating in Shimla. "We can give the country Asian champions from this club," he added.

The members of the club said that the project is highly technical and not everyone can pull it off easily. "We as a club are self-dependent. We have received a lot of government support over the years no matter which party," added Manpreet.

Manpreet said that a lot of events have been cancelled due to weather. "Two-three times, nationals were cancelled and done somewhere else. It was done in Delhi once, in a rink which is just 1/3rd of this one. Such things will boost the economy," added Manpreet.

The members said that before 2010s, national-level events of skating used to take place here. In the 1990s, ice hockey events also took place here. Organization Secretary Rajat Malhotra, Treasurer Ramnik Goyal, members Pankaj Prabhakar, Abhay Dogra, Jai Dev Sharma, Sudeep Mahajan and Chetan Sood were also present during the press conference.

Later, Manpreet told ANI, "This club started in 1990. It is the birthplace of skating in India. The project is technical and bids will be global. It will take time. The government is also new. DPRs have been made and tendering will start by next month." "This project will benefit Shimla and Himachal Pradesh economically. There will be tourism. National and international events can be done here. We have a nice connectivity and a great altitude for ice skating. Currently, we are dependent on weather and god's mercy. We hope that skating starts this week, the winter carnival can be done from December 25-31, which is an international event. Annual competitions and meets we hope can be started in January," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)