Pro Kabaddi League: Zafardanesh stars for U Mumba in a topsy-turvy game against Patna Pirates

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh put up an inspiring performance to help U Mumba clinch a thrilling 42-40 victory over Patna Pirates in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday. The Iranian raider notched 13 points and he was ably supported by Visvanth V, who scored 8 points in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match.

Guman Singh picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba inched ahead at 3-2 in the 3rd minute. Both sides played out a neck-to-neck battle and were locked at 5-5 in the 6th minute. The Pirates and the Mumbai side kept matching each other raid for raid until Sachin pulled off a magnificent raid to reduce U Mumba to three members on the mat. However, Visvanth V effected a double-point raid to take out Ankit and Sudhakar M and keep U Mumba ahead at 10-9 in the 12th minute. Manjeet pulled off a 'Super Tackle' and kept the Pirates in the game at 11-13 in the 15th minute. Sachin supported the defence unit brilliantly and reduced the Mumbai side to one member on the mat. But Heidarali Ekrami kept the Mumbai side in the contest through a brilliant raid. However, the Pirates continued to put pressure on U Mumba and inflicted an 'All Out' in the 17th minute. The Patna side rode on the momentum and stayed in the lead at 21-18 at the end of the first half.

Sachin continued to shine in the opening minutes of the second half and helped the Pirates extend their lead further at 23-19. However, U Mumba fought back through a flurry of raid points from Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and clinched the lead at 26-25. Zafardanesh showcased exceptional form as U Mumba inflicted an 'All Out' in the 27th minute. But Sachin kept picking up raid points from the other end too to keep the Pirates within touching distance. The see-saw battle continued thereafter as the two sides were locked at 35-35 in the 33rd minute. However, Surinder Singh pulled off a 'Super Tackle' and helped U Mumba attain a decent lead at 39-35 in the 35th minute. Visvanth carried out a brilliant raid soon after as the Mumbai side kept forging ahead. Zafardanesh picked up another raid point late in the game and ensured that U Mumba walked off the mat with a hard-fought victory. (ANI)

