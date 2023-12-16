Soccer-Squad size at next Africa Cup of Nations finals will be 27 per team

Teams at next month's Africa Cup of Nations finals will be able to select 27 players for the tournament in the Ivory Coast, the Confederation of African Football said on Friday. It is a cut of one player from the last finals in Cameroon in 2022 where countries were allowed a 28-man squad.

The numbers that year were increased from 23 at previous tournaments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CAF said only 23 of the 27 players could be selected for each match at the finals, which kick off on Jan. 13.

Africa’s decision contrasts with that of European soccer’s governing body UEFA, which announced in October a reduction in the squad size for next June’s Euro 2024 tournament. The last European Championship, hosted in mid-2021, allowed 26-man squads due to COVID but it will be 23 per team next year.

The Asian Cup in Qatar in January will also have 23-man squads. Global governing body FIFA allowed 26 players at last year’s World Cup in Qatar because it was being hosted mid-season.

