Rugby-Challenge Cup newcomers Black Lion beat Scarlets
Newcomers Black Lion of Georgia beat Welsh side Scarlets 23-7 in Llanelli on Friday to claim their first-ever victory in the Challenge Cup. Lion's fly-half Luka Matkava kicked 13 points and Miriani Modebadze and Beka Mamrikashvili scored tries on either side of halftime to cap off a dream result for Lion, who were founded just two years ago in 2021. The win comes just over a year after Georgia's national team secured a historic 13-12 victory over Wales, in which Matkava also played a starring role.
Newcomers Black Lion of Georgia beat Welsh side Scarlets 23-7 in Llanelli on Friday to claim their first-ever victory in the Challenge Cup. Lion's fly-half Luka Matkava kicked 13 points and Miriani Modebadze and Beka Mamrikashvili scored tries on either side of halftime to cap off a dream result for Lion, who were founded just two years ago in 2021.
The win comes just over a year after Georgia's national team secured a historic 13-12 victory over Wales, in which Matkava also played a starring role. "I thought we were poor to be honest, in certain elements of the game," Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said. "We were taught a lesson at scrum-time and got penalised at almost every one."
Lion are one of two teams invited to compete in the 2023-24 Challenge Cup, along with South Africa's Cheetahs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi arrives at COP28 Leadership Pavilion; UAE President, UN Chief welcome him
IPL media rights value can touch USD 50 billion: Chairman Arun Dhumal
India's power consumption grows 8.5 pc to 119.64 billion units in Nov
Swiss have frozen $8.8 bilion of Russian assets
Swiss have frozen $8.8 billion of Russian assets