Bengaluru SG Mavericks end day 4 of season 5 of the Tennis Premier League in top spot

Rackets clashed and emotions soared as the fourth day of season 5 of the Tennis Premier League here delivered nail-biting matches that were pure cinematic drama on Friday. The first fixture of Day 4 of season 5 of the league kicked off at Balewadi Stadium in Pune with the Punjab Patriots going up against the Mumbai Leon Army. Conny Perrin of Punjab Patriots emerged victorious against Sowjanya Bavisetti of Mumbai Leon Army in the Women's Single Category, in a game that ended 11-9.

Digvijay Pratap Singh of the Punjab Patriots lost to Ernests Gulbis of the Mumbai Leon Army 9-11 in the Men's Singles Category. Conny Perrin and Arjun Khade of the Punjab Patriots beat Sowjanya Bavisetti and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of the Mumbai Leon Army in the Mixed Doubles category as the game ended 12-8. The final game of the match was the Men's Doubles Category, in which Digvijay Pratap Singh and Arjun Khade of the Punjab Patriots took on Ernests Gulbis and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Mumbai Leon Army. The game ended 11-9 in favour of the Punjab Patriots.

The Patriots emerged victorious from the match as it ended 43-37 in their favour. Arjun Khade was adjudged to be the best player of the match for his exceptional performance for the Patriots. The second fixture of Day 4 saw the Gujarat Panthers clash with the Bengaluru SG Mavericks. The Gujarat Panthers Ambassador, Arjun Kapoor was in the dugout motivating his players to push themselves during the games.

Ekaterina Yashina of the Gujarat Panthers beat Arina Rodionova of Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 12-8, in the Women's Singles Category. In the Men's Singles Category, Sumit Nagal of the Gujarat Panthers lost convincingly to Ramkumar Ramanathan of the Bengaluru SG Mavericks, as the scores at the end of the match read 6-14. Ekaterina Yashina and Mukund Sasikumar of the Gujarat Panthers lost to Arina Rodionova and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks, in the Mixed Doubles category, 9-11.

Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar of Gujarat Panthers beat Ramkumar Ramanathan and Vishnu Vardhan from Bengaluru SG Mavericks, in the Men's Doubles Category which was thoroughly dominated by Bengaluru and ended 7-13 in their favour. Bengaluru SG Mavericks bested the Gujarat Panthers as the match ended 34-46. Ramkumar Ramanathan was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance for the Bengaluru SG Mavericks.

The third fixture of Day 4 was between the Delhi Binny's Brigade and the Bengal Wizards. The match started with the Women's Singles Category, in which Sahaja Yamalapalli of Delhi Binny's Brigade beat Maria Timofeeva from Bengal Wizards, in a clash that ended 13-7. Denis Novak of Delhi Binny's Brigade and Sriram Balaji of the Bengal Wizards went head-to-head in an entertaining Men's Singles game that ended 12-8 in favour of Delhi.

It was followed by the Mixed Doubles game that saw Sahaja Yamalapalli and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan of the Delhi Binny's Brigade lost to Maria Timofeeva and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards which ended 9-11. In the Men's Doubles Category, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Dennis Novak of Delhi Binny's Brigade took on Sriram Balaji and Anirudh Chandrasekar of the Bengal Wizards. The Delhi Binny's Brigade duo came out on top with a score of 11-9. Delhi Binny's Brigade won the match, ending 45-35 in their favour. Denis Novak of Delhi Binny's Brigade was awarded the player of the match award.

The last fixture of the day Pune Jaguars went head-to-head against Hyderabad Strikers. In the Women's Singles, Diana Marcinkevica of Pune Jaguars lost to Ellen Perez of Hyderabad Strikers, 5-15. In the Men's Singles Category, Lukas Rosol of Pune Jaguars drew with Niki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers, which ended 10-all. Diana Marcinkevica and Rithvik Bollipalli of the Pune Jaguars took on Ellen Perez and Saketh Myneni of the Hyderabad Strikers in the Mixed Doubles category. The game ended 12-8 in favour of the Jaguars.

In the final game of Day 4, Rithvik Bollipalli and Lukas Rosol of the Pune Jaguar went up against Saketh Myneni and Niki Poonacha of Hyderabad Strikers in the Men's Doubles Category. The game ended in a 12-8, in favour of the Jaguars. The Hyderabad Strikers came out on top in the match after ended 39-41. Ellen Perez of the Hyderabad Strikers won the player of the match award.

Balewadi Stadium pulsed with electric energy as Day 4 of TPL Season 5 delivered edge-of-your-seat tennis, leaving spectators breathless. Bengaluru SG Mavericks leapfrogged to take the top spot in the table with 173. The Punjab Patriots and the Bengal Wizards sat second and third in the league table, respectively, with 164 points apiece.

They were closely followed by Delhi Binny's Brigade and the Hyderabad Strikers in the fourth and fifth spot respectively with 160 points each. The Gujarat Panthers sat sixth at the end of Day 4 with 157 points. Mumbai Leon Army were seventh by the end of Day 4 with 156 points, while the Pune Jaguars remained eighth with 146 points. (ANI)

